Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: World's largest 'rangoli' in 55,000 square feet being prepared in Prayagraj | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The world's largest 'rangoli' is being prepared for the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: In a historic endeavour, the world's largest "Rangoli" is being prepared in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj in view of the auspicious occasion of Maha Kumbh. This colossal artwork will span an impressive 55,000 square feet, setting a record for its sheer size and artistic grandeur. To bring this vision to life, approximately 11 tons of vibrant, eco-friendly colours will be used.

The "Rangoli" is being crafted by a team of skilled artists and volunteers, showcasing India's rich cultural heritage and its artistic legacy. As per the information, it will depict themes of spirituality, unity, and devotion, resonating with the sacred atmosphere of Maha Kumbh -- a religious congregation that draws millions of pilgrims from across the globe.

Organizers have emphasised the environmentally conscious approach in this initiative, ensuring that the colours used are biodegradable and do not harm the ecosystem of the Ganga River. This "Rangoli" is set to be a significant highlight of the Maha Kumbh Mela alongside other attractions like cultural performances, spiritual discourses, and the iconic Ganga aarti.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Maha Kumbh: 26 sculptures to enhance spiritual experience

Moreover, this year’s Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj promises to offer visitors a profound experience of ancient Indian culture, spirituality, and grandeur. Travellers arriving from across the country and abroad will be welcomed by life-like sculptures of mythological figures such as Arjun, Garud, Nandi, Airavat, and Goddess Ganga, along with Shravana Kumar. These 26 intricately carved statues are being installed at 26 prominent intersections in the city, becoming a major attraction for both domestic and international pilgrims.

The ongoing efforts aim to make this year’s Kumbh Mela not only divine but also modern and magnificent. As part of these preparations, statues that depict key elements of Indian mythology and culture are being placed at significant traffic junctions around Prayagraj. Among the prominent figures being showcased are Arjun, Garud, Nandi, Gada (mace), and Goddess Ganga, designed to captivate the pilgrims visiting the city.

About Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

Kumbh Mela is organised every 3 years, Ardh Kumbh Mela every 6 years and Maha Kumbh Mela every 12 years. The last Maha Kumbh Mela was organised in the year 2013. After this, the Ardh Kumbh Mela was organised in 2019. Now, Maha Kumbh Mela is going to be organised in the year 2025 and it is going to be grand. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is going to be organised in Siddhi Yoga on January 29, 2025, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. This is the biggest festival for those who believe in Sanatan Dharma. In which a crowd of saints and people from all over the world come to participate in this holy fair. The view of Maha Kumbh is such as if people from all over the world have come to this fair. Everyone wishes to take a dip in this holy Mahasangam of Maha Kumbh. That is why it is also called Mahasangam. Maha Kumbh is going to run from January 13 to February 26.

ALSO READ: Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Uttar Pradesh authorities make special floating jetty for devotees at Sangam