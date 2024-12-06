THIS temple in Rajasthan receives record donations: 1 kg gold biscuit, Rs 23 crore in cash

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Representative image

The Sanwaliya Seth Temple in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, has witnessed an extraordinary surge in donations, setting a new benchmark for the shrine's generosity. Dedicated to Lord Krishna, the temple recently conducted its treasury count, revealing a jaw-dropping collection of offerings. The tally includes a staggering Rs 23 crore in cash, along with significant gold and silver items such as a 1 kg gold biscuit, smaller gold biscuits, and even a silver pistol. Other unique donations include silver handcuffs, a pure silver lock and key, and flutes, underscoring the deep devotion of the temple's followers.

This donation count, the largest ever for the temple, has been carried out in multiple phases over the past few days. The first phase revealed Rs 11.34 crore, the second phase added Rs 3.60 crore, and the third phase contributed Rs 4.27 crore, bringing the current total to Rs 19.22 crore in cash. The weighing and evaluation of gold and silver donations, along with money orders and online contributions, are still ongoing. The process is expected to be completed in 6-7 phases.

The temple’s treasury is traditionally opened on the Chaturdashi date of each month, but this time, due to Diwali, the boxes were not opened as usual. Instead, the counting began on November 30 after a two-month interval. The ongoing tally, which started at 11 am following the Rajbhog Aarti, is expected to surpass previous donation records. As of Wednesday evening, the total count had reached Rs 21.96 crore, with more donations still being tallied.

Located on the Chittorgarh-Udaipur highway, the Sanwaliya Seth Temple holds a special place among Vaishnav devotees. The temple’s origins date back to 1840 when a milkman named Bholaram Gurjar reportedly discovered three divine idols of Lord Krishna. The temple, also known as Shri Sanwaliya Dham, has become one of the most revered pilgrimage destinations, second only to Nathdwara among Vaishnav followers.