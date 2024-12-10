Indian Coast Guard arrests 78 Bangladeshi fishermen, seizes two trawlers for fishing illegally

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The operation underscores the ICG’s efforts to maintain Maritime Safety.

In a significant operation aimed at safeguarding maritime security, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Monday (December 9) arrested 78 fishermen and seized two trawlers for fishing illegally within Indian waters. The Indian Coast Guard Ship, whilst on patrol along IMBL identified suspicious activity within Indian Maritime Zone.

The ICG ship intercepted two Bangladesh fishing trawlers engaged in unauthorised fishing activities. The vessels were identified as "FV Laila-2" and "FV Meghna-5", both registered in Bangladesh with 41 & 37 crew respectively. The trawlers were inspected at sea and subsequently, booked under the Maritime Zones of India Act, 1981. Both vessels were escorted to Paradip for further investigation.

The operation underscores the ICG’s efforts in maintaining Maritime Safety, sharp vigilance and swift response to prevent unauthorized incursions/ illegal activities at sea, thereby reaffirming its commitment to preserve the integrity of India’s Maritime Boundaries and ensure the safety of its waters. The Indian Coast Guard continues to play a pivotal role in upholding National interest in the dynamic Maritime Domain.

ALSO READ: India rescues seven fishermen detained by Pakistan Maritime Agency, asserts 'under no circumstances...'