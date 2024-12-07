Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi records court statement in extortion case: 'How can I threaten when am in jail?'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Lawrence Bishnoi

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently lodged in Sabarmati Jail, on Saturday recorded his statement in the court through video conferencing. Bishnoi's statement was recorded in the court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate No. 7 Harshit Hada. Bishnoi answered all the questions of the court and called the entire episode false. The gangster was giving his statement in connection to the extortion case related to 2017.

It was alleged that on March 4, 2017, two youths came to the office of a businessman Manish Jain and tried to shoot him. However, they couldn't do it after the bullet got stuck in the revolver. The businessman then lodged a report at the police station and alleged that the men were from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. In his complaint, the businessman said that he got an internet call from Lawrence Bishnoi and that if he didn't pay the extortion money, he will be killed.

In his statement, the gangster said that he was being framed by the police. According to him, he has been in jail for the last 11 years, so it is not possible to threaten someone over the phone from jail. He said that the police had filed a false case against him to put pressure on him and to scare him and added that the allegations against him were false.

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol, wanted for the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique and firing outside actor Salman Khan's Mumbai home, has been detained in the United States. Anmol, who was believed to be living in Canada and making regular travels to the US, is the younger brother of Lawrence Bishnoi. Anmol Bishnoi is wanted in connection with several criminal cases, including the murder of NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Siddique on October 12 in Mumbai's Bandra area. He was also allegedly behind the firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's home, located in the Bandra area, on April 14 this year, according to the sources.

