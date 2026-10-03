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India vs Brazil FIFA friendly LIVE: Lino makes 3-0 for Brazil, India struggling to make a mark

Written By: Koustav Sengupta
Updated:

India face five-time world champions Brazil in a historic FIFA friendly at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium. Khalid Jamil’s side line up in a 4-2-3-1 with Sahal Abdul Samad and Ryan Williams, while Vinicius Jr starts for Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil.

Vinicius Junior and Gurepreet Singh and Ryan Williams
Vinicius Junior and Gurepreet Singh and Ryan Williams Image Source : AFP, PTI
Kolkata:

Indian football team faces their ultimate litmus test tonight as Khalid Jamil’s national side welcomes five-time World Cup champions Brazil to the iconic Salt Lake Stadium for a historic international friendly. It marks the first-ever international match between these two nations that have their own journey of struggles in modern times. 

Meanwhile, India enter the tie following an encouraging 1–1 draw against 44th-ranked Panama in Bengaluru last week, where forward Ryan Williams scored his second goal for the national team. Facing world No. 5 Brazil, however, represents a 133-place gap in the FIFA rankings, making this the highest-ranked opponent India has ever faced in an official match.

Head coach Khalid Jamil, meanwhile, named a 4-2-3-1 formation, relying heavily on goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and defender Anwar Ali to anchor a resilient backline against relentless pressure. Ryan will lead the attack, while Sahal Abdul Samad, playing as number 10 and will be key for the side. 

Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil, on the other hand, arrive in Kolkata fresh off a 4-2 victory over Australia in Brisbane. The Italian manager has named a formidable squad featuring Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior, young sensation Endrick, and defenders Marquinhos and Gabriel Magalhaes. However, Endrick and Gabriel don’t start for Brazil tonight. Vini, however, starts on the left flank.

 

Live updates :IND vs BRA FIFA friendly LIVE score: India vs Brazil Latest Match Updates, goal scorers, Reactions, Salt Lake Stadium

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  • 9:08 PM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Manvir wide again

    If Manvir would have been a bit more clinical, things could have been slightly better for India tonight. He once again handled the ball inside the box and shoots wide again. 

  • 9:01 PM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Ryan misses again

    A perfect lob from Manvir Singh to Ryan Williams inside the box. He was empty but failed to volley that as another of India's chance went begging. 

  • 8:58 PM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Goal line save for Brazil

    Goal line save from Brazil to deny Ryan Williams. What a chance for the Indians, but they failed to convert. Nevertheless, they will be happy with the build-up. 

  • 8:55 PM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    More changes for Brazil

    Teen sensation Endrick has come on for Brazil. Martinelli is on too. 

  • 8:53 PM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Brazil score again

    Samuel Lino made it 3-0 for Brazil. It's too easy for Brazil at the moment. The players slightly look tired. 

  • 8:50 PM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Manvir shoots, earns corner

    Very positive for India. Manvir dragged the ball inside the box and takes a shot but Marquinhos pushed him to an acute angle and hence it was easy for the keeper to save it. India win a corner but nothing from it. 

  • 8:48 PM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    First shot on target

    Ryan Williams hit on target, but comfortable for the keeper. It was a decent attack. More importantly, India are finally showing intent, which was missing. 

  • 8:46 PM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Continuous attacks from Brazil

    Brazil with multiple attacks, but India have managed to keep them shut. However, India are no longer playing the way they were in the first 25 mins. 

  • 8:41 PM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Multiple changes for India too

    India have made multiple changes too. Prabhsukhan, Mo Sanan and Jay Gupta have come in for India. 

  • 8:39 PM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Brazil make flurry of changes

    Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti has made plenty of changes for the second half. Among the popular names, Arsenal duo Bruno Guimaraes and Gabriel have come on. 

  • 8:22 PM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    First half ends

    Brazil head to the break with a 2-0 lead. Gurpreet should be disappointed with the goals conceded. India started really well, but after the first goal, things went bad to worse for the hosts. They need to script a comeback in the second half. 

  • 8:15 PM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Pedro scores

    Pedro has scored as Brazil lead 2-0 now. Extremely poor from Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. It isn't acceptable. 

  • 8:11 PM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Brazil keep attacking

    Brazil build and attack after the hydration break, but haven't capitalised yet. India need to up the ante at the moment. 

  • 8:02 PM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Brazil score

    Brazil finally score their first goal. Chelsea's Estevao has scored in the 29th minute. He carried the ball from the right flank and shoots a powerful one to beat Gurpreet. 

  • 8:00 PM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Corner for India

    Akash Mishra has won a corner for India. They are doing far better than expected. However, Brazil managed to deal with it. 

  • 7:56 PM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Brazil not in the zone

    Brazil have looked like a ghost of their past. It's not working for the side at the moment. They are trying long-range effort against India when they were expected to dominate the match. 

  • 7:51 PM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Oh Manvir..

    Manvir Singh shoots from 30 yards away. He refuses to carry the ball this time. He needs to do better for India to create some strong chances. 

  • 7:49 PM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Manvir again..

    Manvir chase a long ball and move into dangerous area, but Marquinhos managed to deal with him rather comfortably. 

  • 7:48 PM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    If not Vini, Brazil look ordinary

    Vini Jr has been splendid. So far. If not for him, Brazil would have had nothing to show for in the first 15 minutes. The five-time world champions hasn't been at their best. 

  • 7:46 PM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Good from India

    Manvir Singh entered the box with the ball, but he kept hold of the ball for far too long it seems. A good attack from India goes to vain. 

  • 7:45 PM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Brazil control possession

    Brazil control the possession completely. They are dominanting the proceedings at the moment, but they are not being able to capitalise on it. India wait for counters. 

  • 7:42 PM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Vini shoots, Gurpreet saves

    It was typical from Vini Jr. He cuts in from the left flank and shoots on target but Gurpreet Singh Sandhu saved that one. Brazil won a corner, but hagain, nothing from it. Scoreline remains 0-0.

  • 7:39 PM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Back-to-back corners for India

    India are not here just for show. They are fighting. Two back-to-back corners before Apuia attempted a long-range goal. Not on target in that case, but very positive for India. 

  • 7:38 PM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    First attack for India

    Aashique Kuruniyan with the first attack for India. He placed a cross from the left flank, but no one in the box to attack the ball.

  • 7:34 PM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    First attack from Brazil

    Vini Jr put a low cross in the box but Anirudh Thapa just managed to deal with that. Brazil won the corner but failed to threaten India from it. So much in the first minute itself.

  • 7:33 PM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    THE SHOW BEGINS!

    India kickoff the affair in the friendly game against Brazil at the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata. They are attacking from left to right and Brazil the other way. 

  • 7:29 PM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    West Bengal CM is here

    West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari just entered the ground after the national anthems. Anyway, time for the official photos now. 

  • 7:26 PM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Time for national anthems

    The national anthems are being played now. First Brazil and then it will be followed by India. 

  • 7:25 PM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    The players walk out

    The Brazil and India players walk out of the tunnel. What a moment for India and most importantly, the players. All the phones are out to record the moment. 

  • 7:23 PM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    We are minutes away now

    We are now seven minutes away from the kickoff. The ground is quiet so far as not a lot of fans have turned up for the high-voltage affair. However, plenty of foreigners are here. 

  • 7:20 PM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Inside the Indian dressing room

  • 7:16 PM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Brazil need to put on a show

    Brazil had a very difficult outing in the FIFA World Cup 2026, where they suffered against Norway. Recently, they played a draw against Australia before beating them 4-2 again. Any kind of slip-up can put immense pressure on Carlo Ancelotti. 

  • 7:07 PM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Vini vs Abhishek!

    Vinicius Junior is one of the left players in the world. He has gone shoulder to shoulder with some of the best right-backs in the business. Be it Kyle Walker, Trent Alexander-Arnold or Joshua Kimmich. Tonight, Abhishek Singh will be in charge of marking him. The biggest test of his career awaits. 

  • 7:03 PM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Carlo Ancelotti opens up on playing India

    "We received a great welcome... hopefully we can give a great game. The atmosphere will be fantastic - the stadium is very nice and the pitch is good." For the Indian players - it will be a fantastic experience. India is a big country with a love for football - you can scout talent in the future for sure," Ancelotti said. 

  • 6:59 PM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Empty stadium?

    Kolkata likely to not turnout today for India's clash against Brazil. Fans were left furious with the pricing of the tickets and as things stand. Multiple tickets are still left to be sold and in multiple stands. That's not a good sign given the magnitude of the match.

  • 6:55 PM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Gurpreet Singh Sindhu comments on playing Brazil

    "It's a great privilege to face a great team like Brazil. Everyone is focused on the job. We want to do everything right. We know they have great players up front. If we communicate well, we should make it difficult for them. It's all about enjoying the game. These are opportunities that may never come in our life again," Gurpreet on playing Brazil.

  • 6:54 PM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Brazil Playing XI:

    Pedro Morisco (GK)

    Matheuzinho | Arthur Dias | Marquinhos | Douglas Santos

    Danilo | Andrey Santos

    Estevao | Gabriel Bontempo | Vinicius Jr.

    Pedro

  • 6:53 PM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    India Playing XI:

    Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK)

    Abhishek Singh | Anwar Ali | Bijoy Varghese | Akash Mishra

    Anirudh Thapa | Apuia

    Manvir Singh | Sahal Abdul Samad | Ashique Kuruniyan

    Ryan Williams

  • 6:51 PM (IST)Oct 03, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the high-voltage clash between India and Brazil from the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. Both teams have already begun their warm-up as the kickoff is now little over 30 mins away. 

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