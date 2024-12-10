Silver price on December 10 in Delhi, Chandigarh, Lucknow, and Jaipur | Know today's latest prices

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Silver rates on December 10 in major cities. (Representative image)

Silver price today: At present the price of silver in India is around Rs 96,500 per kg, reflecting an increase of Rs 4,500.0 per kg since Monday. Silver prices rebounded in major Indian cities in early trade on Tuesday (December 10).

Silver prices in India are influenced by international markets. National Spot Exchange (NSEL) has E-series products like E-Gold and E-Silver through which people can trade or invest in silver akin to how it is done in equities.

Demand from coin makers and industrial units supported the white metal in local markets. The price of silver globally is currently around $30.95–$30.99 per ounce.

Here are the top 5 cities of North India for silver rates-

Silver Rates in Delhi

Delhi: Silver rate today in Delhi is Rs 96,500.0 per kg. Yesterday's silver rate on 09-12-2024 was Rs 92,000.0 per kg, and last week’s silver price on 30-11-2024 was Rs 94,700.0 per kg.

Silver Rates in Jaipur

Jaipur: Silver rate today in Jaipur is Rs 96,500.0 per kg. Yesterday's silver rate on 09-12-2024 was Rs 92,000.0 per kg, and last week’s silver price on 30-11-2024 was Rs 95,100.0 per kg.

Silver Rates in Lucknow

Lucknow: Silver rate today in Lucknow is Rs 96,500.0 per kg. Yesterday's silver rate on 09-12-2024 was Rs 92,000.0 per kg, and last week’s silver price on 30-11-2024 was Rs 95,600.0 per kg.

Silver Rates in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Silver rate today in Chandigarh is Rs 96,500.0 per kg. Yesterday's silver rate on 09-12-2024 was Rs 92,000.0 per kg, and last week’s silver price on 30-11-2024 was Rs 94,100.0 per kg.

Silver Rates in Patna

Patna: Silver rate today in Patna is Rs 96,500.0 per kg. Yesterday's silver rate on 05-12-2024 was Rs 92,000.0 per kg, and last week’s silver price on 30-11-2024 was Rs 94,800.per kg.

Factors affecting silver rates

Silver rates are influenced by a complex interplay of global and local factors. Factors like worldwide demand, currency exchange rates, interest rates, government policies, and global events can significantly impact their value. Jewellers, with their expertise in the precious metals market, can offer valuable insights into these trends and potential price fluctuations.