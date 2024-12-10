Stree vs Spider-Man? Shraddha Kapoor and Andrew Garfield spotted together, fans wish for a dream film

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shraddha Kapoor and Andrew Garfield

Shraddha Kapoor surprised everyone after she was spotted with 'Spider-Man' Andrew Garfield at the red carpet of an international film festival on Monday. The two were spotted together at the ongoing Red Sea International Film Festival, being held in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah. On the fifth day of the festival's fourth edition, Shraddha stunned everyone at the Gala screening for the premiere of the film titled We Live In Time. Several pictures and videos of the two stars are all over social media wherein Shraddha and Garfield are seen posing together for the paps.

Check it out:

Apart from Shraddha and Garfield, the event was also attended by several Hollywood stars including Benedict Cumberbatch, Adam Ackland, and Jeremy Renner. For the event, Shraddha opted for a multi-coloured gown with no jewellery accessories.

Fans reaction

While some fans were surprised to see Shraddha Kapoor and Andrew Garfield together, a few also also shared fun reactions to the pictures. Anticipating a film of Shraddha and Garfield together, one netizen wrote, ''Stree vs Spider-Man?'' ''Andrew Garfield with Shraddha Kapoor omg can't believe....another unexpected collaboration,'' wrote another. A third social media user commented, ''Andrew Garfield x Shraddha Kapoor what pair.'' Reacting in a funny way, another user wrote, ''Tu Jhooti Main Makda.''

The Red Sea Film Festival has already seen the presence of several popular Bollywood stars including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Aamir Khan. Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha was last seen in Amar Kaushik's directorial Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank alongside Rajkummar Rao.

The film also featured Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee in pivotal roles. Stree 2 proved to be a mega-blockbuster at the box office and minted over Rs 500 crore.

