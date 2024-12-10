Katrina Kaif's adorable anniversary post for Vicky Kaushal will leave you in awe

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in December 2021.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated their third wedding anniversary and the former shared an adorable post for her hubby to mark the occasion. Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina posts a cute selfie with Vicky, calling him 'Jaan'. In the picture, Katrina looked gorgeous as she elevates her look with specs. On the other hand, Vicky looked uber cool in a black t-shirt and stylish black sunglasses. ''Dil tu, jaan tu,'' Katrina captioned her post, leaving her fans in awe. Reacting to the post, Kareena Kapoor Khan dropped two red heart emojis in the comment section.

See the post:

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. On Koffee With Karan, Katrina revealed that she met Vicky at Zoya Akhtar's party and that's when romance started brewing between them. Sharing the details of her relationship with Vicky, Katrina shared how Vicky was never on her 'radar'.

She said, "I did not even know much about him. He was just a name I had heard of but had never associated with. But then, when I met him, I was won over!" Calling her relationship 'unexpected and out of the blue', Katrina added, "It was my destiny and it was really meant to be. There were so many coincidences that at one point all of it just felt so unreal."

On the work front

Professionally, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Bad Newz alongside Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. He is currently busy with the promotions of his next, Chhaava, wherein he is portraying the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The film was earlier scheduled to hit the big screens in the first week of December, however, the makers pushed its release date to February 2025.

On the other hand, Katrina was last seen in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan. She has a couple of projects in her kitty including a project with director Ali Abbas Zafar and a film with Alia Bhatt titled Jee Le Zaraa.

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh seeks blessings at iconic Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain | WATCH