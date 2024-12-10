Diljit Dosanjh seeks blessings at iconic Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM ANI VIDEO Diljit Dosanjh's India tour will conclude on December 29 in Guwahati.

Diljit Dosanjh, who is currently in India for his Dil-Luminati tour, visited Ujjain's iconic Mahakaleshwar Temple on Tuesday and sought blessings. The Punjabi actor and singer also attended the Bhasma Aarti. A video of Diljit is shared by news agency ANI on their X (formerly Twitter) handle wherein he can be seen meditating inside the premises of the iconic temple. Diljit was recently present in Indore and performed live in front of thousands in attendance.

Watch the video:

Diljit recently performed in Indore and during his live stint, he dedicated the show to the late Urdu poet Rahat Indori, who passed away in August 2022. In response to the protests ahead of his show in the city, the Punjabi singer-actor said, ''Agar khilaaf hain hone do, Jaan thodi hai. Ye sab dhua hai asmaan thodi hai. sabhi ka khoon hai shaamil yahan ki mitti mein/ kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi hai.''

Diljit's India tour 2024

Diljit Dosanjh began the Indian leg of his Dil-Luminati tour with power-packed performances in New Delhi on October 26 and October 27. His tour then moved to Jaipur on November 2, followed by Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Lucknow on November 15, 17 and 22 respectively.

Diljit then performed in Pune and Kolkata on November 24 and 30. While his concert thrilled the audience in Kolkata, his speech referencing the city's love for cricket and Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team stole the hearts of the people present. After performing in Bengaluru and Indore, Diljit is all set for the last leg of his India tour and will perform live in Chandigarh and Guwahati.

