Pushpa 2 vs Jawan: Allu Arjun-starrer beats Shah Rukh Khan's film's lifetime Hindi collections

Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles, got the biggest headstart at the box office in Indian cinema. The film is shattering every possible box office record ever since its release on December 5. Now, the film has also surpassed the lifetime collections of Bollywood's biggest film and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan. As per Sacnilk, Pushpa 2 has minted Rs 593.1 crore in just five days of its theatrical release, surpassing Jawan's lifetime business of Rs 582.31 crore.

Day-wise collections of Pushpa 2:

Day 1 (Thursday) - Rs 164.25 crore (Telugu: Rs 80.3 crore, Hindi: Rs 70.3 crore, Tamil: Rs 7.7 crore, Kannada: Rs 1 crore, Malayalam: Rs 4.95 crore)

Day 2 (Friday) - Rs 93.8 crore (Telugu: Rs 28.6 crore, Hindi: Rs 56.9 crore, Tamil: Rs 5.8 crore, Kannada: Rs 65 lakh, Malayalam: Rs 1.85 crore)

Day 3 (Saturday) - Rs 119.25 crore (Telugu: Rs 35 crore, Hindi: Rs 73.5 crore, Tamil: Rs 8.1 crore, Kannada: Rs 80 lakh, Malayalam: Rs 1.85 crore)

Day 4 (Sunday) - Rs 141.05 crore (Telugu: Rs 43.15 crore, Hindi: Rs 85 crore, Tamil: Rs 9.85 crore, Kannada: Rs 1.1 crore, Malayalam: Rs 1.95 crore)

Day 5 (Monday) - Rs 64.1 crore (Telugu: Rs 14 crore, Hindi: Rs 46 crore, Tamil: Rs 3 crore, Kannada: Rs 50 lakh, Malayalam: Rs 60 lakh)

About the film

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2 stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Fasil in the lead roles. Bhushan Kumar-led T-Series owns the music rights of the film. The makers of the film announced a change in its release date. Pushpa 2 was earlier scheduled to release on December 6, which was changed to December 5.

