Karni Sena leader threatens to assault 'Pushpa 2' makers, accuses them of insulting Kshatriyas

Karni Sena's Rajput leader Raj Shekhawat on Sunday threatened the makers of 'Pushpa 2', accusing the film of insulting the 'Kshatriya' community. Sharing a post on Instagram, Raj Shekhawat said, 'Pushpa 2 film has a negative role of 'Shekhawat', an insult to Kshatriyas again, Karni Sainiks be ready, the producer of the film will be beaten up soon.' For the unversed, Fahadh Faasil plays the role of villainous Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat in the film. His character takes on the male lead of Pushpa 2 Allu Arjun.

Insult caused by the use of the word 'Shekhawat'

He alleged that the community has been insulted by the repeated use of the word 'Shekhawat' in the film. He demanded the Pushpa 2 makers remove the word from the film. He said in a video, 'Kshatriyas have been grossly insulted in the film. The 'Shekhawat' community has been presented in the wrong light. This industry has been insulting Kshatriyas in the name of freedom of expression and they have done the same thing again. The filmmakers should remove the continuous use of the word 'Shekhawat' from the film, otherwise, the Karni Sena will enter their house and beat them and will go to any extent if needed.' No response has come from the producers in this matter yet. On the other hand, Pushpa 2 continues to be a blockbuster at the box office.

Pushpa 2 collection

According to Sacnilk, Pushpa 2, the film earned a huge amount of Rs 294 crore globally on the first day of its release. With its strong collection, Pushpa 2 broke the first-day record of Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' in the Hindi language. It also broke the record of 'RRR' of Rs 156 crore and became the biggest domestic opener of all time. On the fourth day, Pushpa 2 became the fastest Indian film to earn Rs 800 crores at the global box office.

Film Story and Cast

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Maithri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film stars Allu Arjun as 'Pushpa Raj', Rashmika Mandanna as 'Srivalli' and Fahadh Faasil as 'Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat'. The lead actor of the film, Allu Arjun, received the National Film Award for his performance in the first part. The first part of 'Pushpa' directed by Sukumar showed the story of red sandalwood smuggling and now the second part takes that story forward.

