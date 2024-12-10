Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhooth Bangla gets postponed, horror comedy film to now release on THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Akshay Kumar was last seen in Rohit Shetty's directorial Singham Again.

After facing several box office failures, Akshay Kumar is all set to return to his most successful genre as the actor is reuniting with filmmaker Priyadarshan after a long gap of 14 years. The duo recently collaborated for an upcoming horror comedy project titled Bhooth Bangla, the announcement of which was made a few months ago. Now, the actor took to his social media handles to unveil the film's new release date, as Bhooth Bangla has been postponed and will not be released in 2025.

See Akshay's latest post:

As per the post shared by Akshay Kumar, Bhooth Bangla will now hit the big screens on April 2, 2026. ''Beyond excited to be on set with my favourite @priyadarshan.official as we begin the shoot of our horror comedy #BhoothBangla today. Yeh darr aur hasi ka double dose aapke liye ready hoga 2nd April, 2026 ko! Tab tak ke liye aapke best wishes chahiye,'' the actor wrote along with his post.

Akshay's other projects

Akshay Kumar has a pretty busy 2025 as several of his films are releasing next year. Akshay will next be seen in Sky Force alongside Nimrat Kaur. He also has a film based on the life of C Sankara. Apart from these, he will also star in the upcoming installment of comedy franchises, Housefull and Welcome.

For the unversed, Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan last worked together on a film titled Khatta Meetha, which was released in 2010. In the past, the duo has given some of the most iconic films including Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Bhagam Bhag, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and De Dana Dan.

