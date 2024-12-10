Yearender 2024: India's top Google searches for this year revealed

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Google Search 2024

Google has shared its list of the most popular searches in India for this year. A wide variety of topics captured people's interest, but cricket was the star, taking the top two spots in the overall category. The Indian Premier League and the T20 World Cup were the most searched topics. This year, many people were also focused on the election results, with the Bharatiya Janata Party and "Election Results 2024" ranking as the third and fourth most searched terms. Rounding out the top five was the upcoming Olympics in 2024, which also drew significant attention.

Most of us use Google Search to find the meanings of different words. This year, Indians mostly searched for the meanings of "All Eyes on Rafah," "Akaay," "Cervical Cancer," "Tawaif," and "Demure". The search engine has also organised these into various categories. Recently, there has been significant interest in two films: "Stree 2," featuring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, and "Kalki 2898 AD," starring Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas. Both movies were released in theaters a few months ago and have received a lot of positive attention.

Google has introduced a new feature called "Hum to Search," allowing users to find songs by humming them. People have been searching for songs like "Nadaniyaan," "Husn," "Illuminati," "Katchi Sera," and "Ye Tune Kya Kiya" using this feature.

Here are the top movies that people searched for in India:

1. Stree 2

2. Kalki 2898 AD

3. 12th Fail

4. Laapataa Ladies

5. Hanu-Man

6. Maharaja

7. Manjummel Boys

8. The Greatest of All Time

9. Salaar

10. Aavesham

In addition to films, many popular web series and TV shows were also frequently searched, including "Hiramandi," "Mirzapur," "The Last of Us," "Bigg Boss 17," and "Panchayat."

When it comes to travel, here are the destinations that people were most curious about:

1. Azerbaijan

2. Bali

3. Manali

4. Kazakhstan

5. Jaipur

6. Georgia

7. Malaysia

8. Ayodhya

9. Kashmir

10. South Goa

Lastly, many searched for recipes, particularly for mango pickle, kanji, charanamrit, coriander panjiri, Ugadi Pachadi, and Shankarpali. Young people, often referred to as Gen-Z, have also been looking up the latest trending memes online.

In other news, reports indicate that Flipkart, one of India's leading online shopping platforms, is set to introduce cancellation fees for certain orders. This marks a shift from their current policy, which allows customers to cancel orders without incurring any charges. In the near future, if you wish to cancel an order, you might have to pay a fee, which will vary based on the price of the item you purchased.

