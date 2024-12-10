Amazon, Flipkart's support for unfair business practices irks CCI, matter goes to Supreme Court

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Amazon-Flipkart

Troubles for Amazon and Flipkart continue as they face significant legal challenges. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has recently taken action by filing a petition in the Supreme Court, accusing both companies of unfair business practices.

Legal experts predict that this case could clarify important questions about the CCI's authority, specifically regarding its ability to conduct searches and the extent of its investigations. If the court rules in favour of Amazon and Flipkart, it could slow down the CCI's ongoing investigations and set a precedent for future cases.

In an affidavit submitted on December 3, the CCI requested that 24 different cases against these companies, currently being handled by various High Courts—including those in Delhi, Karnataka, and Telangana—be moved to the Supreme Court. As of now, no specific court has been assigned to hear this matter.

The initial investigation by the CCI into these companies has been put on hold due to appeals from Amazon and Flipkart. These investigations into their potentially unfair practices have been ongoing since 2020, and the CCI has expressed concern about the significant delays, which have now stretched to four years without a final decision.

The CCI's investigation began after complaints from a group of small business owners, led by the Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh, who alleged that these e-commerce platforms favor certain sellers who are closely associated with them.

In other news, political upheaval in Bangladesh is having an impact on internet access in India. Recently, there have been discussions about stopping a project that was meant to improve internet speed in seven northeastern states of India. This project aimed to bring high-speed internet from Singapore into India via a point in Bangladesh called Akhaura, and it involved the telecom company Bharti Airtel.

Last year, two Bangladeshi companies, Summit Communications and Fiber@Home, sought permission from Bangladesh's telecommunications authority (BTRC) to provide internet connectivity. Their plan was to utilize the Akhaura border to extend this service into India. To move forward, the BTRC also reached out to the telecommunications ministry in Bangladesh for approval on this initiative.

ALSO READ: Apple may soon bring new Macs with SIM card support, eliminating the need for Wi-Fi