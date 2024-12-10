Apple may soon bring new Macs with SIM card support, eliminating the need for Wi-Fi

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Apple MacBook

Apple is working on an exciting new product. The company has been developing its own cellular modems for a while now, and reports suggest that it could soon introduce new Mac computers with built-in cellular connectivity. According to Bloomberg, Apple is looking into the possibility of adding cellular capabilities to its Macs, which would allow users to connect to the internet without needing a Wi-Fi hotspot.

Additionally, Apple is considering adding cellular features to future headsets, including updates to the Vision Pro XR headset. If this happens, these new Macs would join other Apple devices like the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, all of which can connect to cellular networks.

However, it seems that these cellular-enabled Macs won’t be available until at least 2026, as Apple plans to launch an upgraded modem by then that offers faster internet speeds.

Having a MacBook with cellular connectivity would be a great improvement, letting users go online anywhere without worrying about finding Wi-Fi. Currently, MacBook users can connect to the internet by sharing their iPhones’ mobile data, but a dedicated plan for the MacBook would be more convenient, especially if you want to save your iPhone’s battery life and data limits.

While this idea is new for Mac computers, it’s not the first time we’ve seen computers with cellular connections. Some early Windows laptops already had 4G connectivity, and there are also several models that support 5G.

In other news, Starlink is gearing up to launch its satellite internet service in India as early as January next year, pending the finalization of government regulations. Before this eagerly awaited entry into the Indian market, the company has been bolstering its global internet offerings by deploying new satellites. On December 8, 2024, a Falcon 9 rocket successfully sent 23 Starlink satellites into orbit from Cape Canaveral, Florida, early in the morning.

