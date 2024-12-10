Starlink strengthens its internet service, launches new satellites ahead of much-anticipated India debut

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Starlink satellite internet

Starlink is set to launch its satellite internet service in India as early as January next year, pending the finalisation of government regulations. Before this highly anticipated entry into the Indian market, the company has strengthened its global internet services by sending new satellites into space. Recently, a Falcon 9 rocket successfully deployed 23 Starlink satellites into orbit from Cape Canaveral, Florida, early in the morning on December 8, 2024.

This mission is a key step in improving internet accessibility around the world. Among the 23 satellites, 13 include special technology that allows them to connect directly to mobile phones without any extra equipment needed. SpaceX has mentioned that this innovation could greatly benefit people in areas where regular cell phone service isn't available.

With more than 6,800 satellites now in orbit, Starlink has approximately 350 that can directly connect to mobile devices. Elon Musk has also stated that the company is focused on enhancing the performance of future satellites by increasing their capacity for faster and better internet service.

Meanwhile, Starlink offers a satellite internet connection that provides high-speed, wire-free access, enabling users to make audio and video calls from various locations with minimal interruptions. In India, telecom operators such as Airtel, Jio, BSNL, and Vi are providing high-speed broadband services. Jio and Airtel have also introduced 5G internet services, delivering speeds between 300 and 400 Mbps, with certain areas achieving speeds up to 700 Mbps. This raises the question of whether Starlink can match or exceed these speeds.

Currently, Starlink supplies satellite internet in multiple countries, with its standard plan offering speeds between 50 Mbps and 150 Mbps. The priority plan can reach speeds of up to 220 Mbps, while typical upload speeds range from 10 Mbps to 20 Mbps. It is noteworthy that Starlink's internet speeds can vary by location. Users can engage in various online activities, such as HD streaming, online gaming, and downloading large files.

