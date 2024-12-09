Vi fights back against Jio, BSNL with a surprise, offers free unlimited data for half day

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Vodafone Idea umlimited data recharge

Vodafone Idea, also known as Vi, is the third-largest telecom company in India and has just launched an exciting new plan that is sure to catch the attention of its competitors, Jio and Airtel. The new plan, called the Super Hero Plan, offers unlimited data for a full 12 hours, making it a great option for users who love browsing the internet.

Vi has introduced this plan at a time when BSNL is gaining customers due to its low-cost offerings. This new Super Hero Plan could be a significant challenge for BSNL. If you frequently use the internet, you might find this plan very appealing.

Currently, Vodafone Idea offers a similar plan that provides unlimited data from midnight to 6 AM. However, the new plan expands this benefit, allowing users to enjoy unlimited data from midnight until noon the next day. This means you can use as much data as you want during that 12-hour window.

There is no special separate fee for this unlimited data offer; it automatically comes with plans that provide 2GB of data per day or more. Plans starting at Rs 365 will include this feature.

One of the standout features of Vi's plans is the weekend rollover. This means if you don’t use all your data during the week, you can carry over the leftover data to the weekend. Additionally, there's a helpful feature called data delight, which allows you to use up to 2GB of data twice at no extra cost, using the Vi app.

In the Rs 365 plan, you get 28 days of service, with unlimited calls to any network. You’ll also have a total of 56GB of data to use during this time, which translates to 2GB of data each day. This makes it easy for users to stay connected without worrying about exceeding their data limits.

