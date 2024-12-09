Using water heater rod? Follow THESE safety guidelines to avoid serious injuries, electric shock

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Water heating rod

When using electrical devices, it's important to be very careful. No matter the season, we rely on various appliances. In winter, we often need hot water, so people commonly use geysers and water heater rods, also known as immersion rods, to heat water. If you plan to use one, here are some important safety tips to keep in mind.

Geysers can be quite expensive, so many people turn to water heater rods as a more affordable option. However, these rods can be dangerous if not used properly. Here are some precautions to take when using an immersion rod:

1. Avoid Old Rods: If you need to heat water, don’t use a worn-out or old water heater rod.



2. Use the Right Container: Always place the rod in a plastic bucket. Never use an iron bucket, as this could be risky.

3. Switch It On Safely: Only turn on the water heater rod when it is already submerged in water. After turning it on, avoid touching the bucket.

4. Water Levels Matter: Don’t add water to the bucket while the heater is switched on, especially if there's not enough water. This could lead to a serious electric shock.

5. Careful with Hot Water: Avoid taking hot water from the bucket while the heater is still on. Wait until you have switched the rod off.

6. Don’t Rush to Remove It: If the water has heated up and you turn off the rod, wait about 15-20 seconds before taking the rod out of the water.

7. Don’t Overheat: Some people leave their rods on for too long, which is unsafe. Heat your water just enough.

8. Choose Wisely When Buying: If you’re buying a new immersion rod, look for one that has an ISI mark, and make sure it has a suitable voltage between 1500 and 200 watts and 230-250 volts.

9. Use Enough Water: Ensure there's enough water in the bucket, so the rod is fully submerged.

By following these guidelines, you can use water heater rods more safely and avoid potential accidents. Stay safe and warm this winter!

