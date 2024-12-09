Jio's gets millions of users smiling, offers year's worth of 2.5GB daily data with affordable plans

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Jio yearly recharge

If you’re using a Jio SIM card, you’re in for a treat! Reliance Jio offers several plans that last a long time, like 84 days or even a whole year with just one recharge. This means you won’t have to worry about recharging your phone every month. Some of Jio’s plans even last for up to 11 months.

Recharging your phone monthly can be quite a hassle, and short-term plans usually come with limited data. It’s much easier to choose a plan that covers the entire year! Jio has options that give you up to 2.5GB of data every day. Let’s take a look at some of Jio's great long-term plans:

Jio Rs 3599 Prepaid Plan

This plan is one of the best from Jio and lasts for a full 365 days. With this plan, you get more than 912 GB of data over the year, which allows you to use 2.5GB each day. You also get unlimited free calls to any network, as well as free access to Jio TV, Jio Cinema, and Jio Cloud.

Jio Rs 3999 Prepaid Plan

For those looking for a bit more, Jio has a plan for Rs 3999, which also lasts for a year. You’ll receive the same daily data of 2.5GB and unlimited calls across all networks. Plus, you’ll get 100 free SMS each day, along with access to Jio TV and Jio Cinema. This plan even includes a subscription to Fan Code, allowing you to enjoy unlimited calls throughout the year.

Jio Rs 1899 Prepaid Plan

If you’re looking for something more affordable, Jio offers a plan for Rs 1899 that lasts about 11 months (336 days). This plan gives you 2GB of data every day. So, if you want to avoid spending too much while still getting plenty of data and talk time, this could be the perfect choice for you!

