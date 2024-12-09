Redmi Note 14 Series with up to 6,200mAh battery launched in India

Follow us on Image Source : REDMI Redmi Note 14 Series

Redmi has launched its Redmi Note 14 Series smartphones in India. The newly launched series includes 3 smartphones: Redmi Note 14, Note 14 Pro and Note 14 Pro+. These smartphones will succeed Redmi Note 13 Series which was launched in the country on January 4 this year. The newly launched smartphones come with impressive camera and AI features, as per companies claim. Here are all the details you need to know about the newly launched Redmi Note 14 Series.

Redmi Note 14 Series India price and availability

Xiaomi has announced the pricing for its latest Redmi Note series in India. The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ will have an effective price of Rs 29,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, which includes offers for ICICI and HDFC bank cards. The original retail price of the device is Rs 30,999.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage will be priced effectively at Rs 23,999, with a retail price of Rs 24,999. The 256GB storage model will be available for Rs 25,999, also factoring in bank offers.

The standard Redmi Note 14 will have an effective price of Rs 17,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model, which includes a Rs 1,000 discount for ICICI and HDFC bank card holders. Its original launch price is Rs 18,999. All the devices are set to go on sale on December 13.

Redmi Note 14 Series specifications

Redmi Note 14:

The Redmi Note 14 features a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display has a peak brightness of 2,100 nits and includes an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset. The device has a dual-camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary lens. The front camera is 16 megapixels. It is equipped with a 5,110mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging.

Redmi Note 14 Pro:

This model incorporates a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Victus 2 protection and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipset which is designed for mid-range performance. The camera configuration includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. It has a 50-megapixel front camera and a 5,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

Redmi Note 14 Pro+:

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ features a 6.67-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset. The device is equipped with a triple rear camera system consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 50-megapixel telephoto lens. It has a 20-megapixel front camera and a 6,200mAh battery that supports 90W fast charging.

