Government shares easiest way to scan harmful apps on your smartphone

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Harmful apps

Scams are on the rise in India, and cybercriminals are using different tactics to steal personal information from their victims and extort money from them. They often trick people into downloading fake apps that look real but actually gather sensitive details, such as credit card numbers, pins, and security codes.

These harmful apps can save the information and share it with hackers. The criminals then use this data to scam their victims and might even blackmail them if they have access to personal photos or videos. The government has stepped up efforts to raise awareness about these dangerous apps. Recently, the Department of Telecommunications shared a helpful video on how to check for harmful apps on your smartphone.

If you're interested in learning how to scan for these risky apps, here’s a simple guide to help you do it:

A Step-by-Step Guide to Scan for Harmful Apps on Your Smartphone

1. Open the Google Play Store on your phone.

2. Tap on your profile icon in the top-right corner.

3. From the menu that appears, select "Play Protect."

4. On the next screen, click on "Scan."

5. The scan will check your phone and notify you if any harmful apps are found.

By following these steps, you can help protect yourself from scams and keep your personal information safe!

In other news, Nidhi Khare, the Consumer Affairs Secretary, recently announced that new rules will soon be introduced to protect people from unwanted spam calls and messages. Earlier this year, in June, the Department of Consumer Affairs shared some proposed guidelines to address the problem of annoying promotional calls and texts.

Khare mentioned that the department has been actively working on this issue and has consulted with various groups, including those in the telecom industry. The aim is to put consumers' needs first while giving the telecommunications regulator the power to make necessary changes.

ALSO READ: BSNL's 395-day recharge plan intensifies competition, causes huge financial loss for Jio, Airtel