BSNL's 395-day recharge plan intensifies competition, causes huge financial loss for Jio, Airtel

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, commonly known as BSNL, is shaking things up in the telecom market with its low-cost recharge plans, putting pressure on competitors like Jio, Airtel, and Vi. BSNL has introduced several affordable options that come with great perks such as free calls and ample data. As a result, many users from Jio and Airtel are switching to BSNL for better deals.

Jio, Airtel, and Vi are currently facing significant challenges. Recently, BSNL announced on social media that it gained over 5.5 million new customers in just four months since July. While the number of users for Jio, Airtel, and Vi has declined due to their pricey plans, BSNL is thriving.

BSNL has launched a plan that could be a game changer, especially for those who want to stay connected without the hassle of frequent recharges.

BSNL 395-day recharge plan

The special BSNL plan we’re talking about has a validity of 395 days, which means you won’t need to recharge for over a year! Priced at just Rs 2399, it offers unlimited free calling to all networks and 100 free SMS messages every day. This is particularly beneficial for those who enjoy browsing the internet or streaming shows, as the plan includes 790GB of high-speed data to use over the entire year. You can use up to 2GB of high-speed data per day, and even after that, you’ll still have internet access at a slower speed.

Additionally, BSNL throws in free subscriptions to various entertainment services, including games and music platforms. This plan is ideal for anyone looking for an economical way to stay connected and entertained for an extended period.

