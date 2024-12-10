After platform fees, Flipkart and Myntra to charge for order cancellations

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Flipkart-Myntra cancellation fees

Online shopping has become really popular these days. When we want to buy something, we don't even have to step outside. We can simply use our phones to place an order. And if we end up not liking what we get, we usually have the option to cancel the order without any hassle. However, that might change soon for those who shop on Flipkart.

Cancellation Charges Are Coming!

According to reports, Flipkart, one of the largest online shopping sites in India, is planning to start charging fees when customers cancel certain orders. This is a change from their current policy, where customers can cancel without any charges. In the near future, if you want to cancel your order, you may have to pay a fee, and this fee will depend on the price of the item you ordered.

An internal message from Flipkart suggests that this decision is meant to help sellers and delivery partners cover the costs and time they lose when orders are canceled. The cancellation fees will kick in after a specific time frame during which you can cancel freely.

Why This Change?

While Flipkart hasn't officially announced this policy yet, sources indicate that the new rules are being introduced to prevent fraud and reduce losses for sellers on their platform. This change might also apply to Myntra, another shopping site that falls under the same parent company as Flipkart.

In short, if you enjoy online shopping, it’s important to be aware of these new rules that might affect how you cancel orders in the future.

In thor news, Vodafone Idea, commonly referred to as Vi, ranks as India's third-largest telecom provider and has recently introduced an enticing new plan that is sure to grab the attention of its rivals, Jio and Airtel. This innovative offering, named the Super Hero Plan, provides users with unlimited data for a whole 12 hours, making it an appealing choice for those who enjoy surfing the internet.

ASLSO READ: Motorola G35 with 5,000mAh battery priced under Rs 10,000 launched in India