Motorola G35 with 5,000mAh battery priced under Rs 10,000 launched in India

Motorola has launched a new smartphone in India. The newly launched Moto G35 5G smartphone is a ew addition to Moto's G Series in India. This budget smartphone comes with 6.72-inch FHD+ 120Hz LCD screen with up to 1000 nits peak brightness, UNISOC T760 SoC with 4GB of RAM with 4GB of virtual RAM and more. This is the fastest 5G smartphone in the segment as per the company's claim. Here are all the details you need to know about the newly launched Moto G35 5G smartphone.

Motorola G35 5G India price and availability

The Motorola G35 5G is available in three attractive colors: Leaf Green, Midnight Black, and Guava Red. It is priced at Rs. 9,999 for the version that comes with 4GB of memory and 128GB of storage. It is available for sale via Flipkart, the Motorola website, and in physical stores starting from December 16 at 12 noon.

Motorola G35 5G specifications

The device features a 6.72-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, boasting a 120Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz. It supports HDR10 and achieves a peak brightness of up to 1000 nits, all protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

Powering the device is an octa-core 6nm UNISOC processor, which includes a Quad-Core Cortex A76 and an Octa-Core Cortex A55 configuration, clocked at up to 2.21GHz, complemented by the Mali-G57 MC4 GPU. It comes with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage, with the option to expand up to 1TB via microSD.

Running on Android 14, the device is upgradeable to Android 15 and offers two years of security updates. It features a Hybrid Dual SIM slot (nano + nano/microSD) for flexible connectivity.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the 50MP rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide camera with an f/2.2 aperture and an LED flash. For selfies, there is a 16MP front-facing camera with an f/2.45 aperture.

Security is ensured with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The device dimensions are 166.29 x 75.98 x 7.79 mm, and it weighs 185 grams. It includes a 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, and features a water-repellent design rated IP52.

Connectivity options include 5G support across multiple bands (n1/n3/n5/n7/n8/n20/n28/n38/n40/n41/n77/n78), 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C, and NFC availability in select countries. The device is powered by a robust 5000mAh battery with 18W charging capabilities.

