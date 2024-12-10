Tuesday, December 10, 2024
     
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite gets amazing discount, now available at easy EMIs of just Rs 873

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite is currently being sold at a much lower price than when it first came out. Additionally, there’s a big discount available if you decide to buy the phone now.

Written By: Om Gupta New Delhi Published : Dec 10, 2024 14:54 IST, Updated : Dec 10, 2024 14:54 IST
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite
Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite

The price of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G has dropped significantly, making it more affordable than ever. This smartphone can now be yours for an initial monthly payment of just Rs 873. It features a robust 5,500mAh battery and supports fast charging, allowing you to quickly power up the device. This model is an upgrade from last year's OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, with various enhancements, especially in battery performance.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite price 

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G is available in two options based on storage: one with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, priced at Rs 17,999, and another with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, costing Rs 20,999. Additionally, if you purchase the phone, you can get a special bank discount of Rs 1,000. This affordable phone is offered in three stylish colors: Mega Blue, Super Silver, and Ultra Orange. You can easily buy it online on Amazon.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite specifications 

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite is a budget-friendly smartphone featuring a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 2,100 nits. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset and offers configurations with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. amazon

The device is equipped with a 5,500mAh battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging and operates on OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14. It includes a dual-camera setup on the rear, featuring a 50MP Sony-LYT 600 main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 2MP secondary camera. For front-facing photography and video calls, there is a 16MP camera.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor is available for security purposes.

