Farmers, demanding MSP guarantee and loan waivers, to resume Delhi march on THIS day

Farmers have announced plans to march to Delhi once again on December 14, citing the lack of an invitation from the government for dialogue. Farmer leaders stated that a group of 101 farmers would head to Delhi as part of this protest. The move aims to press the government for their demands, including a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) and loan waivers. among others.

Earlier on December 8, the "jatha," contingent of 101 farmers, participating in the 'Dilli Chalo' march was called off following escalating tensions and injuries among the protesters, farmer leaders said while addressing the media. The decision to withdraw the group was made after several farmers were injured, with one in serious condition and admitted to PGI.

On December 6 also, farmers started their journey from Shambhu Border, but the government prevented them from entering Haryana, citing the lack of necessary permissions to proceed towards Delhi. Despite these hurdles, a group of 101 farmers remains determined to continue their agitation under the leadership of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha.

Key demands of farmers:

A legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price

Waivers of loans

Pension for farmers and farm labourers

No hike in electricity tariff

Withdrawal of police cases against farmers

Justice for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence

SC dismisses plea to clear road blockade

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking directions to the Centre and other authorities to immediately clear blockades on national and state highways in Punjab where farmers are staging protests. A bench of justices Surya Kant and Manmohan said the matter is already pending before the court and it cannot entertain repetitive petitions on the same issue. Farmers under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.

