Farmers protest: Police put barricades, install nails at Shambhu border as farmers set to march towards Delhi

Image Source : PTI Police erect metal barricading and install nails at the Shambhu border

As protesting farmers from Punjab are set to march towards Delhi, the Haryana Police has beefed up the security architecture at Shanbhu border on Sunday. The Police have put up barricades and installed nails to stop farmers from heading towards the national capital.

The march would resume after it was stopped at its inception at the Shambhu border on Friday. Meanwhile, the protesting farmers from Punjab threatened that they would protest the entry of the BJP leaders in Punjab. Farmer leader Sarvan Singh Pandher said, "The protest of Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and Samyukta Kisan Morcha has entered the 300th day. But the central government is still not ready... We made another big announcement that we will protest against the entry of BJP leaders in Punjab. We are not sure but we have heard that Haryana CM Bhola Singh (Union Minister) and Amritsar (Union Minister) are protesting against their entry into the state..."

Notably, as part of the farmer unions SKM (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha call, a 'jatha' of 101 farmers began its march to Delhi on Friday from their protest site at the Shambhu border to press for their demands. However, protesting farmers suspended their march to the national capital for the day after some of them suffered injuries due to tear gas shells fired by security personnel, who stopped them at the Punjab-Haryana border.

What farmers are demanding?

The farmers have been pressing for various demands, including a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP). Besides MSP, the farmers are also demanding a farm debt waiver, pension for farmers and farm labourers, no hike in electricity tariff, withdrawal of police cases (against farmers), and "justice" for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

