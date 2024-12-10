NIA arrests Kamran Haider, absconding accused in human trafficking, cyber slavery case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI NIA had filed a chargesheet against all accused in October. (Representative image)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a major breakthrough in the Laos human trafficking and cyber slavery case arrested an absconding accused, who was nabbed with the support of the Delhi Police Special Cell.

The agency arrested Kamran Haider, who was directly involved in arranging flight tickets and documents for the victims and in facilitating their illegal border crossings with the help of contacts in the Golden Triangle Region.

The four co-accused in connection to the human trafficking case included Manzoor Alam, Guddu alias Sahil, Akhil alias Pawan Yadav and Afroz.

NIA had filed a chargesheet against the accused in October 2024, in connection to a well-organised network of traffickers and touts involved in various illegal activities.

All the accused were actively involved in sending vulnerable Indian youths to the Golden Triangle Region in Lao PDR, where they were forced to commit cyber scams targeting European and American citizens. They operated through a consultancy firm, Ali International Services, which operated as a front for human trafficking, NIA investigations have revealed.

Apart from this Haider was also involved in extorting money through cryptocurrency wallets from victims who tried to escape the clutches of the Chinese scammers. Haider was carrying a cash reward of Rs 2 lakhs for his arrest and also had a Non-Bailable Warrant issued against him by Special NIA Court, Patiala House Courts, New Delhi.

An investigation into the case is underway.