Travelling to Dubai may be difficult now with changed VISA rules for Indians | DETAILS

Dubai New Tourist Visa Rules: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has recently made major changes in its visa rules for tourists. Due to the changes in visa rules, Indian tourists are facing difficulties in visa application. Now it is not easy to get a visa to go to Dubai. Earlier about 99 percent of visa applications were accepted but now the situation has changed. The rate of rejection of visa applications has increased significantly.

Visa rejection rate has increased

Earlier, the rate of visa application rejection was 1-2%, but now this rate has reached 5-6% per day. According to the Times of India report, out of 100 visa applications, 5-6 visa applications are being rejected every day. Due to this new situation, tourists are not only losing visa fees. But they are also facing financial loss on the flight tickets and hotel bookings they had made earlier.

Know what are the new rules

According to the strict rules made by UAE regarding tourist visa application, passengers will have to upload a copy of their return ticket on the website of the immigration department. Earlier, airport officials used to check this document. Tourists will have to provide proof of hotel reservation. If tourists are going to stay with their family, then they will also have to show the certificate of stay from their host. Apart from this, tourists are also expected to have enough money to travel to Dubai, for this tourists will have to show a bank statement or sponsorship letter.

Millions of people visit Dubai every year

It is also worth noting that, at one time about 99 percent of visa applications for Dubai were accepted, whereas now even well-prepared files are being rejected by the UAE officials. It is also important to know here that lakhs of people from India visit Dubai every year. More than 60 lakh tourists from India visited Dubai in 2023. However, many travellers are unaware of the new rules and due to this also visas are getting rejected.