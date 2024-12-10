Lanka T10 Super League: Schedule, squads, live streaming and all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Waninidu Hasaranga will also feature in Lanka T10 Super League

The much-awaited Lanka T10 Super League is scheduled to get underway on December 11. Six teams - Colombo Jaguars, Gell Marvels, Jaffna Titans, Nuwara Eliya Kings, Hambantota Bangla Tigers and Kandy Bolts - will feature in the tournament in a bid to lift the trophy. A total of 25 matches will take place with the final scheduled on December 19.

All the matches will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. Three games will take place every day from 4 PM IST to 10.30 PM IST. The top four teams will make it to the playoffs and the round will be played on December 18. International players like Jason Roy, Asif Ali, Mohammad Amir, Shakib Al Hasan and Alex Hales among many others will set the stage on fire for the next nine days.

Along with these players, top Sri Lanka cricketers will also grace the field attracting a full house and fans are expected to throng the stadium from tomorrow. All the squads are finalised and the opening game of the tournament is set to be played between Jaffna Titans and Hambantota Bangla Tigers at 4 PM IST.

Here's all you need to know about Lanka T10 Super League

Schedule

Squads

Colombo Jaguars: Angelo Mathews (captain), Dan Lawrence, Matheesha Pathirana, Kamindu Mendis, Asif Ali, Jason Roy, Akila Dhananjaya, Angelo Perera, Najibullah Zadran, Ali Khan, Isitha Wijesundara, Ramesh Mendis, Rony Talukdar, Ranuda Somarathne, Ryan Kamwemba, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madhushanka, Garuka Sanketh and support staff including Head Coach Chaminda Vaas.

Galle Marvels: Maheesh Theekshana (Captain), Shakib Al Hasan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Binura Fernando, Alex Hales, Luke Wood, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Jeffrey Vandersay, Andre Fletcher, Zahoor Khan, Sandun Weerakkody, Prabath Jayasuriya, Kesrick Williams, Dumindu Sewmina, Sadisha Rajapaksa and supporting staff including Head Coach Graham Ford.

Hambantota Bangla Tigers: Dasun Shanaka, Shevon Daniel, Kusal Janith Perera, Dushmantha Chameera, Hazratullah Zazai, Richard Gleeson, Isuru Udana, Tharindu Ratnayake, Karim Janat, Mohammad Shahzad, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Nishan Peirichuges, Chamath Gomez, Sahan Arachchige and team staff

Jaffna Titans: David Wiese (Captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Muhammad Amir, Nuwan Thushara, Dunith Wellalage, Dwaine Pretorius, Tom Abell, Pramod Madushan, Pavan Rathnayake, George Garton, Traveen Mathew, Kevin Wickham including Head Coach James Foster and supporting staff.

Kandy Bolts: Thisara Perera (captain), Imad Wasim, Dinesh Chandimal, Pathum Nissanka, George Munsey, Milinda Siriwardana, Chathuranga de Silva, Amir Hamza Hotak, Shehan Jayasuriya, Chamika Gunasekara, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Danal Hemananda, Arinesto Vezha, Seekkuge Prasanna including Head Coach Sachith Pathirana and support personnel.

Nuwara Eliya Kings: Saurabh Tiwary (Captain), Avishka Fernando, , Kasun Rajitha, Dushan Hemantha, Kyle Mayers, Benny Howell, Danushka Gunathilaka, Lahiru Madushanka, Aftab Alam, Nimsara Atharagalla, Yashodha Lanka, Umar Akmal, Vishen Halambage, Rivaldo Clarke, Chamika Karunaratne, Pulindu Perera and team management including Head Coach Julian Wood.

Live telecast and Streaming

There is no live telecast of the Lanka T10 Super League in India. However, live streaming will be available on the Fancode app and website.