Trump nominates Indian-American Harmeet Dhillon for Assistant Attorney General in civil rights

US President-elect Donald Trump announced Monday the appointment of new Indian-American attorney Harmeet K. Rao as Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the Department of Justice. Dhillon will be the fourth person of Indian descent named to a position in Trump’s second term cabinet.

Trump shared the news on X, stating, “I am pleased to nominate Harmeet K. Dhillon as Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the US Department of Justice.”

A career defending civil liberties

Highlighting his career accomplishments, Trump praised Dhillon for her consistent efforts to defend civil liberties, especially on issues related to the regulation of Big Tech, religious freedom, and anti-discrimination lawsuits.

Trump said: “Harmeet has taken on Big Tech for censoring free speech, represented Christians banned from praying during COVID, and sued corporations enforcing woke policies that discriminate against workers.”

Top election lawyer and respected Sikh leader

Recognised as one of the nation’s leading election lawyers, Dhillon became an advocate for ensuring that all legal votes count. She holds degrees from Dartmouth College and the University of Virginia School of Law and has clerked for the US Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Trump also highlighted Dhillon's prominence in the Sikh community, noting her contributions as a respected leader.

A role focused on justice and fairness

Trump expressed confidence in Dhillon’s ability to defend constitutional rights in her new role. “Harmeet will enforce our Civil Rights and Election Laws FAIRLY and FIRMLY,” he said.

Notable moments: Dhillon’s Sikh heritage

Dhillon gained attention in 2020 when she recited the Ardas—a traditional Sikh prayer—at the Republican National Convention, with Trump in attendance. The prayer calls for courage, truth, and justice, aligning with the values Dhillon has upheld throughout her legal career.

Trump’s diverse cabinet appointments

Dhillon’s nomination adds to a growing list of Indian-Americans chosen by Trump for key roles, underscoring the increasing representation of the Indian diaspora in US governance. As Dhillon prepares to take on this significant role, her nomination is being widely celebrated within the Indian-American community.

