UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s murder: 26-year-old suspect arrested with weapons, forgery charges

Police arrested Luigi Nicholas Mangione, 26, on Monday in connection with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. The arrest came after customers at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, recognised Mangione in photos widely distributed by authorities. The suspect took a gun, a mask, and writings linked to the ambush-style murder.

Significant evidence found with the suspect

Mangione, who was sitting at McDonald’s with a laptop, was reported to police by a customer. After searching his backpack, police found a 3D-printed gun, a silencer, and posters expressing anger at corporate America. Investigators believed it matches the weapon used in Thompson's fatal shooting in Manhattan last week.

"He is believed to be our person of interest in the brazen, targeted murder of Brian Thompson," NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch confirmed.

Suspect’s background and movement

Originally from Maryland, Mangione has ties to San Francisco and a recent address in Honolulu. He attended an elite prep school in Baltimore, graduated as valedictorian, and later earned a computer science degree from the University of Pennsylvania. Authorities said after the shooting, Mangione tried to stay under the radar by moving from Philadelphia to Pittsburgh.

Details of the Manhattan shootings

Thompson, 50, died last Wednesday while walking to his hotel after attending a UnitedHealth Group investor conference. Surveillance footage showed the gunman waited several minutes before hitting Thompson from behind.

Police believe the suspect acted out of resentment toward corporate America. A handwritten three-page document recovered from Mangione’s belongings outlined his grievances. Investigators noted that ammunition found at the crime scene bore the words “delay,” “deny,” and “depose,” echoing a phrase often used by critics of the insurance industry.

