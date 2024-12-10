WI vs BAN 2nd ODI Pitch Report: How will surface at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts play?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY WI vs BAN 2nd ODI - Sherfane Rutherford scored a ton in the previous match

The second ODI between West Indies and Bangladesh is scheduled to take place today in St Kitts. The hosts are leading the three-match series 1-0 and Bangladesh will have to win this encounter to keep the series alive. The visitors will be disappointed to have not defended the total of 294 runs in the series opener.

Tanzid Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mahmudullah slammed half-centuries in the first ODI while they had the West Indies in trouble in the chase at 94/3 in the 22nd over only to give away the advantage. For the West Indies, skipper Shai Hope led from the front smashing 86 runs while Sherfane Rutherford was the star scoring an aggressive century. He scored 113 runs off just 80 deliveries with seven fours and eight sixes to his name.

WI vs BAN - St Kitts Pitch Report

The pitch at Warner Park in St Kitts is very good for batting and it was evident in the opening game of the series when the Caribbean side chased down 295 runs comfortably. It was the highest ever run-chase in the history at the venue. The highest total here is 377 by Australia against South Africa. Overall, 246 is the average first innings score in 31 ODIs played in St Kitts.

St Kitts - ODI Numbers Game

Matches Played - 31

Matches won batting first - 20

Matches won bowling first - 11

Average first inns score - 246

Highest total - 377/6 by AUS vs SA

Highest score chased - 295 by WI vs BAN

Squads

Bangladesh Squad: Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali(w), Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Parvez Hossain Emon

West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Justin Greaves, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Marquino Mindley, Amir Jangoo, Alick Athanaze, Jediah Blades