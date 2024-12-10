IndiGo to introduce business class seats on Delhi-Bengaluru route from THIS date | Details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE An image of the IndiGo aircraft.

Domestic carrier IndiGo has announced the launch of business class seats on select flights operating between Delhi and Bengaluru from January 10. This offering, termed as "IndiGo Stretch," marks an expansion of the airline's tailored business class service. The initiative was first introduced on the Delhi-Mumbai route last month, showing IndiGo's efforts to cater to premium travellers with enhanced comfort and exclusive services. The airline aims to extend this product to other key routes in the future.

"In line with our announcement to serve 12 Indian routes with our business class product, IndiGoStretch, we have added Delhi-Bengaluru as our second route. Soon, we will announce IndiGoStretch on flights between Delhi and Chennai," said Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer at IndiGo.

Facilities for business class seats

Customers booking business class seats on IndiGo can avail of complimentary benefits such as priority check-in, anytime boarding, advance seat selection, and zero convenience fee besides additional baggage allowance, starting from 30 kg (two bags) in check-in and one bag of 12 kg in the cabin, IndiGo said.

IndiGo issues clarification on survey findings

Earlier this month, IndiGo said it has consistently scored high on punctuality, and refuted a survey that claimed the airline is among the worst on the basis of certain parameters, including punctuality. The survey was done by AirHelp, an EU claim processing agency. It compared the world's biggest and most popular airlines and rated them according to their punctuality, quality of service, and how well they handle claims for compensation.

In a statement, IndiGo said the data published in the survey does not report the sample size from India, and neither takes into account the methodology or compensation guidelines used by the global aviation industry – "casting a doubt on its credibility". According to the statement, the airline has consistently scored high on punctuality and has the lowest customer complaint ratio for an airline of its size and scale of operations.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ: Raipur: Man held for false bomb alert on Indigo flight turns out to be IB officer