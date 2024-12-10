Schools, and colleges in Karnataka will remain shut tomorrow, know reason

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Schools and colleges will remain shut tomorrow in Karnataka in honour of SM Krishna

All educational institutions including schools, and colleges in Karnataka will remain closed for the next two days. The state government has announced a public holiday for all government offices, schools, and colleges, including aided educational institutions to honour the late former chief minister SM Krishna, who passed away on December 10 at the age of 92. The state is observing a three-day mourning period from December 10 to 12, during which public entertainment events are prohibited, national flags will be flown at half-mast on all government buildings.

''Wednesday, December 11, 2024, has been declared a public holiday for all government offices, and educational institutions across the state in honour of the deceased. A three-day mourning period from December 10 to 12, will be observed, during which all entertainment programs are prohibited. The national flag will be flown at half-mast on all state government buildings'', the government said in the official notice.

Former chief minister SM Krishna's last rites will be held in his hometown

Former chief minister SM Krishna, who passed away at the age of 92 on December 10, was renowned for his pivotal role in transforming Bengaluru into India's Silicon Valley. He died early Tuesday at 2:45 a.m. His cremation will take place in his hometown, Mandya, on Wednesday, December 11.

He was recognized for his extensive political contributions. He received the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian award, in 2023. Born in Somanahalli, Mandya district, on May 1, 1932, Krishna also served as the Governor of Maharashtra and Speaker of the Karnataka Assembly.