28 Years Later trailer out now! Cillian Murphy is that you?

Image Source : SCREEN GRAB 28 Years Later trailer has been released on Tuesday

The trailer of the upcoming Hollywood film 28 Years Later has been released on Tuesday. Starring Jodie Comer, ​Aaron Taylor-Johnson, ​Jack O'Connell and Alfie Williams, the film has created anticipation with a scene from the trailer, which convinced people that Oscar Award-winning actor Cillian Murphy is returning to the third instalment. For the unversed, Academy Award-winning director Danny Boyle and Academy Award-nominated writer Alex Garland have reunited for the horrific new thriller which is set in the world created by 28 Days Later.

Fans of the zombie apocalypse genre have been shocked by the new trailer for 28 Years Later. The bleak potential that Jim, played by Cillian Murphy, will reprise his role from the first movie is hinted at in the trailer, which provides a terrifying glimpse of a post-apocalyptic England in ruins. While Jodie Comer's character makes emotional appearances while bearing a baby, Aaron Taylor-Johnson's character is spotted leaving a safe area with a bow and arrow.

Watch the trailer here:

The revelation of a zombie that remarkably resembles Cillian Murphy is a noteworthy moment that has fans talking, raising questions about whether his legendary character Jim from the first 28 Days Later (2002) would meet a tragic end. The eerie images foreshadow a powerful continuation of the series' history. In the most recent installment, which takes place in a terrifying post-apocalyptic environment, the Rage Virus continues its devastating spread. The story continues where 28 Weeks Later left off, introducing a fresh group of survivors who have to make their way through dangerous terrain teeming with infected hordes. In their struggle for survival, they must flee polluted areas while dealing with moral quandaries and constant peril.

Directed by Danny Boyle, 28 Days Later will be released on June 20, 2025. The third part will take the story further into the virus's devastating impacts, examining humanity's resiliency in the face of tremendous disaster by fusing emotional intensity with visceral terror.

