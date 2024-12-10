Chris Evans set to return to Marvel's Cinematic Universe, to join Robert Downey Jr in Avengers: Doomsday

Follow us on Image Source : X Chris Evans

After a long hiatus, actor Chris Evans is all set to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the upcoming MCU film, directed by the Russo Brothers, fans will witness the reunion of several characters along with new twists and multi-verse elements. However, the role of Evan has been kept under wraps. As per a report by Deadline, Anthony Mackie Sam Wilson will play Captain America, continuing his journey in the iconic film series. But, there is still a possibility that Evans might return as Captain America or Steve Rogers. His last appearance as Steve Rogers was in Avengers: Endgame in 2019

More deets about the upcoming film

Avengers: Doomsday will feature multiple fan-favourite characters from the MCU, many of whom are original Avengers. Additionally, Robert Downey Jr. will return to the franchise, albeit in a completely different role, playing the iconic Marvel villain, Dr Doom.

The Russo Brothers, known for their work on 'Avengers: Infinity War, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and Captain America: Civil War, will be bringing their signature storytelling style to Avengers: Doomsday. For those late to the story, the makers will release the next part of Avengers titled Avengers: Secret Wars.

The film is expected to feature an ensemble cast, including the new Fantastic Four cast members, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Vanessa Kirby, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, who will join the Avengers in this multi-universe adventure. Avengers: Doomsday is slated for release on May 1, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars in May 2027.

(With ANI inputs)

