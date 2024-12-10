Opposition will not be able to bring no-confidence motion against Jagdeep Dhankhar: Check what rules say

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jagdeep Dhankhar

The Opposition INDIA bloc on Tuesday submitted a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to the Secretary General of the Upper House. However, here is a big news that has come regarding the no-confidence motion against Jagdeep Dhankhar in the Rajya Sabha. It is a big setback for the Opposition as no-confidence motion cannot be brought against Dhankhar in the current winter session.

What rule says about no-confidence motion

The rule says that a 14-day notice period is required for a no-confidence motion and now only 10 days are left in the winter session. It is being said that the no-confidence motion in the current session is just a political stunt.

Why did Opposition bring no confidence motion?

India Alliance alleged that Dhankhar's attitude is biased and he favors the BJP. It is alleged that Dhankhar does not allow Opposition members to speak. The mic of opposition MPs is being switched off and comments are made repeatedly on Opposition members.

What rules say about removing Rajya Sabha Chairman?

To remove the Rajya Sabha Chairman, a notice has to be given with the signatures of 50 MPs. For this, it is necessary to issue a notice of at least 14 days. The proposal should be passed by a simple majority in the Rajya Sabha and after the Rajya Sabha, the proposal should also be approved by the Lok Sabha. Article 67 (b) of the Constitution gives the right to remove the Chairman.

TMC leader Sagarika Ghosh said, "TMC has walked out of the Rajya Sabha. In pursuit of our constitutional rights, in order to protect constitutional parliamentary democracy, we have given in our resolution of no-confidence. We have given it because the Modi government is murdering Parliament. The opposition is not being allowed to raise people's issues."

TMC MP Sushmita Dev said that the no-confidence motion against the Rajya Sabha Chairman moved by the Opposition is allowed under the Constitution. "We want to raise the issues of the public. Our leader Mamata Didi has told us that issues of employment, inflation, Manipur and funds meant for West Bengal to be raised. When the BJP talks on issues other than these, it is their way to ensure they don't talk on these important issues. If there is a discussion, we could rip the BJP to shreds on these issues. So, TMC walked out of the Rajya Sabha today over BJP obstructing proceedings of the House. The no-confidence motion (against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar) moved by the Opposition is allowed under the Constitution, it is not against the rules," Sushmita Dev said.

Congress led by the INDIA bloc has been demanding a discussion over the Adani issue and also held a protest in the Parliament premises.

Meanwhile, several Opposition MPs on Tuesday demonstrated over the Adani issue in Parliament premises, carrying black 'jholas' (bags) with caricatures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and billionaire Gautam Adani printed on them and 'Modi Adani Bhai Bhai' written on the obverse side.