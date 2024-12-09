'Reform, perform and transform can be seen in every sector': PM Modi at Rising Rajasthan Summit 2024

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB PM Modi at Rising Rajasthan Summit 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024 - which is being held from December 9 to 11, in Jaipur. During the inaugural ceremony, he said every investor in the world is excited about India. "The development that India has achieved through the Mantra of - Reform, Perform and Transform, can be seen in every sector," he said.

At the Summit, PM Modi said the development in all fields with the ideology of reform, perform, and transform is now visible to the world and India could become world's 11th largest economy after 7 decades of Independence but now in last 10 years, India has become the 5th largest economy.

"The priorities of the governments after independence was neither development nor heritage - Rajasthan has suffered a huge loss due to that. But today, our govt is working on the mantra of 'Vikas bhi, virasat bhi'... Rajasthan is rising but also reliable. Rajasthan is receptive and also known for refining it with time... One more aspect has been added to Rajasthan's 'R' factor. The people of the state have formed the BJP's responsive and reformist govt with a huge majority," PM Modi said.

The Rising Rajasthan Global Summit 2024 is being held at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC) in Sitapura.

The landmark occasion was graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries and the summit promises to highlight Rajasthan's strides in development, innovation, and industrial growth.

The prominent industrialists of the country are also participating in the event to explore the investment opportunities in the state.

In a session showcasing the synergy between the government and industry, eminent business leaders, including Mukesh Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries, Anil Agarwal, Chairman, Vedanta Group, Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group, Kumar Mangalam, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group and Karan Adani, MD- Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd will share their insights and commitment to Rajasthan's growth story.

CM Bhajanlal Sharma will also address the gathering, shedding light on Rajasthan's progressive initiatives and the state's aspirations for the future. This will be followed by a screening of the inspirational film Rising Rajasthan, capturing the state's dynamic transformation.

The Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024, to be held from December 9 to 11 in Jaipur, is expected to attract global investors, industry leaders, policymakers, and government officials.

According to publicly available information, the summit will feature an array of thematic and sectoral sessions organised by various state government departments.

Ahead of the event, the Rajasthan government has already secured a significant Rs 30 lakh crore in memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with businesses, said Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma at a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) event in Jaipur.

Speaking at the event on Sunday, Rajasthan CM Sharma said, "At this summit, MoUs of over Rs 30 lakh crore have already been signed, which is a testament to the unique and renewed trust of investors in the state. This trust has been built through our collective efforts, policies, and several important decisions. We have made significant changes in the policy framework to attract investment to the state."

Highlighting the efforts of his government, Rajasthan CM said that the Rajasthan government has launched 9 more policies on December 4 to enhance the business ecosystem in the state.