Patna: Khan Sir's health deteriorated due to THIS disease, know causes and prevention tips

Patna's Khan Sir's health deteriorated due to this disease.

Patna's famous Khan Sir has recently been admitted to the hospital due to a sudden deterioration in his health. Let us tell you, he was protesting in support of the students. But during this time his health deteriorated after which he had to be admitted to the hospital. In the middle of the protest, he fell prey to dehydration and fever, after which he was admitted to a hospital in Patna. According to doctors, dehydration had a very bad effect on his health. In such a situation, let us know what kind of health problems can occur due to dehydration and how to protect ourselves from it.

These problems can occur due to dehydration:

Due to lack of water, and dehydration, the blood thickens, which impairs blood circulation and also increases the pressure on the heart to pump blood. In such a situation, the risk of heart attack and stroke increases. Not drinking water will dehydrate the body, which directly affects the intestines, causing constipation. Due to lack of water, the body is not able to detox, which makes the liver sick. Not only this, if the toxins are not removed from the body, the risk of kidney stones also increases due to accumulation in the kidneys.

How to protect yourself from dehydration?

Drink two and a half to three litres of water throughout the day: Due to the cold weather in winter, people drink less water. Let us tell you, no matter what the weather is, if there is a lack of water in the body, the body will be dehydrated. In such a situation, it is very important to increase the amount of water to avoid problems like dehydration. Therefore, at least two and a half to three litres of water should be drunk throughout the day. Even if you are not thirsty, you will have to drink water in small quantities after some time.

Include healthy things in your diet: To overcome the lack of water in the body, the diet should be good. To avoid dehydration, include fruits like watermelon, papaya, orange, banana, cucumber, strawberry, grapes and vegetables like spinach, and bathua in your diet.

Eat on time: To protect yourself from dehydration, along with diet, you should also pay attention to the time of eating. It is very important to eat at the right time, otherwise, many problems can occur in the body.

Stay away from stress: Stress is a big reason for dehydration. In such a situation, eating good food also reduces stress.

