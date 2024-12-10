No water supply in parts of Delhi on Thursday | CHECK list of affected areas

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Water cut in Delhi: Parts of South Delhi will experience no water supply on December 12 (Thursday) morning due to maintenance work, as announced by the Delhi Jal Board. Residents in the affected areas are advised to use water judiciously.

It said that the water tankers would be available on demand through the DJB helpline or the central control room.

Why no water supply?

"Due to making inter connection by DMRC of newly laid 900 mm/600 mm dia MS water line near Vayusenabad Gate -3 and Madangri T-point on MB road with existing 1200/ 900/600 mm dia Sangam Vihar main emanating from ESI UGR/BPS. Water supply shall be affected on 12/12/2024 (morning)," the Delhi Jal Board said.

List of affected areas

According to a statement, the affected areas include

Tughlakabad village

Tughlakabad Extension

Northern Camp Basti

Air Force Station on MB Road

Sangam Vihar

Tigri village

Tigri DDA flats

Khanpur Village

Khan Pur Extension

JJ Colony Khan Pur, Duggal Colony

Jawahar Park

Raju Park

Shiv Park

Bihari Park

Krishna Park

Devli Village

