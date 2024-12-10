FIFPro announces FIFA World 11 2024, Lionel Messi's record streak broken after 17 years

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo both miss out on FIFPro World 11 2024

The FIFPro announced the FIFA Men's Team of the Year 2024 on Tuesday with six players from Real Madrid making the World 11. The legendary footballers Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo failed to make the elite list as Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior claimed three forward spots in 2024.

Ten of eleven players featured from two European giants Real Madrid and Manchester City. The Los Blancos won the Champions League while the Citizens dominated English football during the 2023-24 season. Liverpool and Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk was the other remaining footballer to earn a place among the best defenders of 2024.

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi missed out on the World XI for the first time since 2006 despite his rich form at both club and international level. Cristiano Ronaldo, who featured in the World XI for 16 straight years till 2023, also failed to make the list despite his great run with Al-Nassr.

Kylian Mbappe, who arrived in Madrid with scintillating form with PSG in the first half of 2024, has struggled for consistency lately but was able to join Haaland and Vinicius Junior in the attack.

Meanwhile, in-form Liverpool star Mohamed Salah was a surprise name that missed the nominations last week. The Egyptian forward has been in sensational form with a joint-highest 13 goals in the English Premier League this season, helping the Reds dominate the points table with just one loss in the first 14 games.

Goalkeeper: Ederson (Manchester City, Brazil).

Defenders: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid, Spain), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool, Netherlands), Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid, Germany).

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid, England), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City, Belgium), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid, Germany), Rodri (Manchester City, Spain).

Forwards: Erling Haaland (Manchester City, Norway), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain/Real Madrid, France). Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid, Brazil).