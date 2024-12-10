Who will lead INDIA bloc? Mamata Banerjee finds more support amid rift within alliance

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mamata Banerjee

Amid rift within the Opposition camp on who will lead it, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav became the latest leader to back West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to lead the INDIA bloc. The leadership crisis in the INDIA bloc comes at a time when Congress has been left in the back seat following the debacle in Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls.

After Mamata Banerjee showed interest in leading the INDIA bloc last week, many non-Congress parties have come forward to support her, including Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP. The Samajwadi Party, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasahaeb Thackeray) leaders also have extended support to her.

Lalu Prasad Yadav extended support to Mamata Banerjee to lead INDIA bloc, saying "We will support Mamta Banerjee. She should be allowed to head the INDIA bloc."

Significantly, Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP joined the growing chorus to hand over the INDIA bloc leadership to Mamata Banerjee.

"Mamta Banerjee is an ideal candidate to lead the INDIA alliance as she has the required political and electoral experience to head an alliance. Didi is also the CM of a large state with 42 Lok Sabha seats and has proven herself time and again," tweeted YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy.

In the meantime, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee asked Congress to set aside its ego and make Mamata Banerjee the INDIA bloc chief. Kalyan Banerjee on Tuesday claimed that INDIA bloc has failed under Congress leadership and suggested that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee take charge of the alliance.

His remarks came after Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav said that Mamata Banerjee should be allowed to lead INDIA bloc.

Speaking to ANI, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee said, "We had said earlier only that Congress should understand that INDIA bloc has failed under its leadership. It will be good if Mamata Didi is brought for leadership (of INDIA bloc). Out of all the leaders, Mamata Didi's name is on top when it comes to fighting politically."

He also urged the Congress to get rid of its ego, asserting that Mamata Banerjee knows how to raise issues related to the people. "Congress should get rid of its ego. She knows how to raise the issues related to the people," he added.

However, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MP Mahua Majhi maintained a cautious stance. "There is no official statement from our party yet. I cannot say anything about it. Every party has their opinion. When the meeting will take place and whatever would be decided unanimously, that would be acceptable to our party..." she commented.

Congress, a significant player in the INDIA Bloc, has yet to issue an official response to Lalu Yadav's suggestion, fueling speculation about internal rifts. As the INDIA Bloc continues to grapple with leadership questions, Lalu Yadav's endorsement of Mamata Banerjee is likely to further ignite debate within the alliance, setting the stage for critical deliberations in the coming months.