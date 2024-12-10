Tuesday, December 10, 2024
     
Lanka T10 Super League 2024 live streaming: When and where to watch T10 games online, on TV in India?

Sri Lanka cricket will introduce the brand-new T10 Super League tournament on Wednesday where star cricketers Matheesha Pathirana, Dasun Shanka, and Jason Roy will feature in an exciting battle. Angelo Mathews will lead the Colombo Jaguars with legendary Chaminda Vaas supporting him as head coach.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Published : Dec 10, 2024 17:06 IST, Updated : Dec 10, 2024 17:34 IST
Lanka T10 Super League 2024 live streaming details
Image Source : GETTY Lanka T10 Super League 2024 live streaming details

Sri Lanka Cricket is set to introduce a brand-new franchise league Lanka T10 Super League 2024 which will feature six teams and star international cricketers battling for the glory in Pallekele.

Six teams Nuwara Eliya Kings, Jaffna Titans, Hambantota Bangla Tigers, Kandy Bolts, Colombo Jaguars and Galle Marvels feature the majority of star cricketers, including Angelo MathewsThisara Perera, Matheesha Theekshana and Dasun Shanaka in captaincy roles. The overseas stars David Wiese and Saurabh Tiwary will lead the Jaffna Titans and Nuwara Eliya Kings respectively. 

The tournament will begin with Jaffna Titans and Hambantota Bangla Tigers clashing at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. All teams will play a game each till December 17 and the top 4 teams will qualify for the knockouts on December 18. 

Lanka T10 Super League 2024 live streaming and telecast details

  • When is the Lanka T10 Super League 2024 starting?

The 1st edition of the Lanka T10 Super League will begin on December 11, the knockout games will be played on December 18 and the final will be played on December 19.

  • Lanka T10 Super League 2024 venues

The Lanka T10 Super League 2024 matches will be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele.

  • At what time do the Lanka T10 Super League 2024 matches begin?

The Lanka T10 Super League 2024 matches will begin at 4:00 PM IST.

  • Where can you watch the Lanka T10 Super League 2024 matches live on TV?

Indian cricket fans can enjoy the live telecast of the Lanka T10 Super League 2024 matches on the FanCode application on Smart TV only.

  • Where can you watch the Lanka T10 Super League 2024 matches online for free in India?

The Lanka T10 Super League 2024 matches are available for live streaming on the FanCode application and website for India-based users. 

