IND-W vs AUS-W pitch report: How will surface at WACA Ground in Perth play for 3rd ODI?

IND-W vs AUS-W Pitch Report: Australia will target another easy win when they host India in the third and last ODI match in Perth on Wednesday. The hosts will be looking for a 3-0 series whitewash while the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian team will eye a consolation win after a poor show in the first two games in Brisbane.

The veteran all-rounder Ellyse Perry and youngster Georgia Voll registered centuries to help Australia post a huge total of 371 and then Annabel Sutherland picked four wickets to earn the hosts their biggest-ever ODI win against India women.

India might look to check their bench strength by giving Tejal Hasabnis and Arundhati Reddy chances in their playing eleven on Wednesday. Australia might also be tempted to change their winning squad having already secured the series.

IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI, WACA Ground pitch report

The surface at the Western Australia Cricket Association Ground offers a flat surface for white-ball games. Teams have posted big totals in 50-over games here with bowlers struggling to make any impact in both innings. Australian bowlers might find some help with a new ball if they bowl first on Wednesday but it will be a high-scoring clash between two giants.

Perth ODI numbers

Matches played - 86

Matches won batting first - 43

Matches won bowling first - 42

Average 1st innings score - 221

Average 2nd innings score - 192

Highest total - 417/6 by Australia vs Afghanistan

Lowest total - 70/10 West Indies vs Australia

Highest total chased - 310/5 by Australia vs India

Lowest total defended - 162/10 by India vs New Zealand

IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI Predicted Playing XIs

India - Priya Punia, Smriti Mandhana, Tejal Hasabnis, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Priya Mishra, Saima Thakor, Renuka Thakur Singh.

Australia - Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney (wk), Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath (c), Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Darcie Brown, Megan Schutt.