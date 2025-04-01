Banaskantha firecracker godown fire: 5 kids among 21 killed, authorities announce ex-gratia for victims' kin At least 21 people, including fivechildren and as many women, were killed in a powerful blast at an illegal firecracker warehouse in Banaskantha, Gujarat. The explosion flattened the structure, injuring six others. Authorities have launched an investigation, with police registering an FIR.

Palanpur: A massive explosion followed by a fire at a firecracker godown in Banaskantha district, Gujarat, killed at least 21 people, including children and women, and left six others injured on Tuesday, officials said. The blast occurred around 9:45 AM in an industrial area near Deesa town, about 30 km from the district headquarters. Authorities said the explosion was so powerful that it flattened the godown, with body parts of workers found 200-300 meters away due to the impact. The reinforced concrete slab (RCC) of the structure collapsed, killing workers and their families who lived on the premises.

According to District Collector Mihir Patel, all the deceased were originally from Harda and Dewas districts of Madhya Pradesh. Among the 21 deceased, five were children aged between three and 12 years, and five were women. The deceased children have been identified as Abhishek (3), Kiran (5), Rukma (6), Radha (10), and Krishna (12). The women who lost their lives include Laxmi Nayak (50), Daliben Nayak (25), Kesarben Nayak (40), Sunitaben Nayak (19), and Guddiben Nayak (30).

The identities of 19 victims have been established, while DNA tests are being conducted to confirm the remaining two. One of the injured is three-year-old Naina.

Illegal firecracker storage and manufacturing

Banaskantha Superintendent of Police Akshayraj Makwana said the godown, identified as Deepak Traders, was owned by father-son duo Deepak Mohnani and Khubchand Mohnani. "Prima facie, the godown was illegally stocking firecrackers. We have registered an FIR and formed five investigation teams. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by a Deputy SP-level officer has also been constituted," Makwana said, adding that some suspects have been detained for questioning.

According to Deesa Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Neha Panchal, the godown initially had a firecracker storage license, but it expired on December 31, 2024, and was not renewed due to safety lapses. "Although the license was only for storage, there are indications of illegal manufacturing of firecrackers at the site. Strict action will be taken for operating without permission," Panchal stated.

Rescue and investigation underway

Gujarat Minister Rushikesh Patel said that multiple emergency teams, including seven fire brigades, eight ambulances, a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) unit, and four bulldozers, were deployed for rescue operations. Authorities have also dispatched forensic teams to determine the exact cause of the explosion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief and announced an ex gratia payment of ₹2 lakh each for the deceased’s next of kin and ₹50,000 for the injured from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF). "Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the Banaskantha firecracker explosion. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon," the PMO posted on X.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav called the deaths of workers from his state deeply distressing and declared ₹2 lakh compensation per victim and ₹50,000 for the injured. He also dispatched a team of state officials, led by Cabinet Minister Nagar Singh Chauhan, to Banaskantha for coordination.

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel also announced an additional ₹4 lakh for the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured.

Political fallout and opposition criticism

The tragedy has sparked political criticism against the Gujarat government, with opposition leaders accusing it of administrative negligence. Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Rahul Gandhi also expressed grief over the tragedy. In a post on X, he called for a thorough investigation into the incident and demanded strict action against those responsible. He also urged the government to take immediate measures to ensure the safety of workers in hazardous industries.

Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani demanded a ₹1 crore compensation per victim and a comprehensive investigation. "The government is responsible for this tragedy. Gujarat’s BJP government does not care about public welfare unless it affects elections," Mevani said.

AAP Gujarat president Isudan Gadhvi criticised authorities for failing to monitor illegal firecracker factories. "How can such factories operate without administrative knowledge? Strict action should be taken against those responsible, including BJP leaders and officials. If the government is serious, they should demolish the property of those guilty," Gadhvi said.

(With inputs from PTI)