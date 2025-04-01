Delhi Police tightens security ahead of Waqf Bill discussion in Lok Sabha, UP Police on high alert Waqf Bill: The Central government will table the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The bill will be tabled after the Question Hour for consideration and passing and following which an 8-hour discussion will be held which is also subjected to increased.

Waqf Bill: The Delhi Police has ramped up security arrangements at multiple sensitive areas to maintain law and order ahead of the Lok Sabha discussion and passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill on Wednesday. The move aims to prevent any potential disruption by anti-social elements.

"To maintain law and order at multiple sensitive areas, we have intensified night patrolling and additional deployment will be arranged," a senior police officer said, requesting anonymity.

The officer stated that all Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) have been instructed to maintain strict vigilance. The DCPs have already devised a plan to ensure law and order is upheld in their respective areas. No one will be allowed to breach law and order," said the officer.

UP Police on high alert

On the other hand, the Uttar Pradesh DGP has issued instructions to the police to remain alert as the Waqf (Amendment) Bill is set to be presented in Parliament on Wednesday.

The police have been instructed to closely monitor anarchic elements and ensure heightened vigilance. The local intelligence unit has also been asked to stay extra cautious. Additionally, strict action will be taken against rumours and any provocative or objectionable posts on social media.

Lok Sabha to take up Waqf bill on Wednesday

The Lok Sabha is set to discuss and pass the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill on Wednesday, with the Rajya Sabha scheduled to take it up on Thursday. The government is determined to push the bill through, while the opposition has united in calling it unconstitutional.

Key NDA allies—TDP, JD(U), Shiv Sena, and LJP (Ram Vilas)—have issued whips to their MPs to support the bill. Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc is coordinating its strategy to oppose it, as seen in a meeting at the Parliament House. However, the early signs of a likely raucous debate between the treasury and opposition benches over the bill were visible during the meeting as the Congress and several other opposition INDIA bloc members walked out of the meeting, accusing the government of stifling their voice.

However, the political heat and length of the debate are unlikely to have any bearing on the final outcome as the numbers heavily favour the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Lok Sabha.

(With PTI inputs)

