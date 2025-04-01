Waqf Bill: BJP issues three-line whip to Lok Sabha MPs to be present in Parliament tomorrow Union Minister Kiren Rijiju will respond to the debate and seek the House's approval for Waqf Amendment Bill's passage.

The Waqf amendment bill will be taken up for consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha tomorrow i.e. April 2. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a three-line whip to all its MPs in Lok Sabha to be presented in the session. The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting was held today, and an eight-hour discussion is allotted for the Waqf Bill. However, Congress demanded a 12-hour discussion. This led to a heated exchange in the meeting between the government and the opposition side, leading to a walkout by the opposition.

BJP issues a whip to MPs

In a three line whip to all BJP MPs, the party stated, "All BJP Members in Lok Sabha are hereby informed that some very important Legislative Business will be taken up for passing in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, the 2nd April 2025. All Members of BJP in Lok Sabha are, therefore, requested to be positively present in the House throughout the day on Wednesday, the 2nd April 2025 and support the Government's stand.

Union Home Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said that the centre wants discussion on Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which will be introduced in Lok Sabha on Wednesday after the Question Hour. Rijiju informed that an eight hour time has been decided for discussion in the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting of Lok Sabha which can also be extended.

"In the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting of Lok Sabha, I had proposed before the committee that tomorrow on 2nd April, we are bringing the Waqf Amendment Bill and for that we have to allocate time for discussion...Finally, there was an agreement that the total time to be located for discussion on the Waqf Amendment Bill would be eight hours extendable after taking the sense of the House," Rijiju said.

"We want discussion. Every political party has the right to express its opinion and the country wants to hear which political party has what stand on the amendment bill." Rijiju added.