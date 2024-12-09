Five-year-old boy falls into borewell in Rajasthan's Dausa, rescue operation underway

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The image has been used for representative purposes only.

In a tragic incident, a five-year-old boy fell into a borewell while playing in Rajasthan's Dausa district on Monday evening. This prompted a quick rescue operation by the district administration. Officials reported that the child was stuck at a depth of approximately 150 feet. and his condition is currently stable as efforts to save him are underway. The boy has been identified as Aryan. As per the information, authorities are using advanced equipment and taking every precaution to ensure a safe and successful rescue.

Aryan was playing in an agriculture field at Kalikhad village when he slipped into the borewell this afternoon. "The child is at a depth of about 150 feet and is being continuously given oxygen. The medical team is present at the spot. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and Civil Defence teams have also reached the spot," Dausa District Magistrate Devendra Kumar said. He further said that the excavation is being done with a JCB. "Rescue efforts are being made, and the child's condition is fine," he added. Further details are awaited.

Similar incident in Dausa

In a similar incident in September this year, a two-year-old girl was rescued from a 35-foot open borewell in the Bandikui area of Dausa after 18 hours of rescue operations by NDRF and SDRF. The girl had been stuck at a depth of 28 feet and a parallel approach was initiated to rescue her.

(With inputs from agencies)

