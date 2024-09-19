Rajasthan: Two-year-old girl successfully rescued from borewell in Dausa after gruelling 18-hour operation

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Rescue operations at Dausa borewell to rescue a two-year-old girl.

Dausa: After a gruelling 18-hour operation, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the police in Rajasthan's Dausa district successfully rescued a two-year-old girl from a 20-foot borewell in the Bandikui police station area on Thursday. The girl was sent to a hospital for treatment after the harrowing incident.

The girl - Neeru Gurjar - fell into the borewell while playing in the evening in the Jodhpuriya village on September 18, said Police Sub-Inspector Bharat Lal. The administration started digging in the surrounding area with three JCBs to rescue the girl.

Earlier, Yogesh Kumar, Assistant Commander (NDRF), told news agency ANI that 31 feet of ground have been parallel dug and 12 feet have been dug horizontally. "The child is conscious and we are trying to take care of her," he said. The operation was hindered on several occasions, particularly by intermittent rain.

On Wednesday, the Dausa District Collector Devendra Kumar, Dausa Superintendent of Police Ranjita Sharma, officials from the Water Supply Department, and local administration reached the spot as rescue operations started. Dausa SP Ranjit Sharma stated that experienced teams from SDRF and NDRF are conducting rescue operations.

"We are trying to know the movement and condition of the child through cameras. We are trying multiple methods so that the child can be rescued safely," said SP Ranjita Sharma.

